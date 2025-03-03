Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases 110,449 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 301.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

