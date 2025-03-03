Financial Services Advisory Inc Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 1.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $898.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

