Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 3,148 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $23,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149,380 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

