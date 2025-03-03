Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $54.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

