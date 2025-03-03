First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $1,021,085.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Solar Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,694,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,246. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.54 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in First Solar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after buying an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

