First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $1,021,085.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Solar Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,694,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,246. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.54 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
