First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 61,104 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 188,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

