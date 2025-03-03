First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Stake Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $49.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

