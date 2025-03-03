First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The firm has a market cap of $180.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

