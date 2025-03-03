First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FICS traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The firm has a market cap of $180.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
Featured Articles
