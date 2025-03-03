Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 20,199 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,622,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,833,000 after buying an additional 124,348 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 150.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after acquiring an additional 541,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:RY opened at $118.17 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

