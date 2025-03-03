Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 5,327 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $33,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.