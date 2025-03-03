Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $48.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $48,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 582.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 688.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 130.9% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.40.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $243.80 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $339.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.33 and a 200-day moving average of $280.47.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

