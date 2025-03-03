Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after acquiring an additional 644,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $83,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,740,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $9,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $264.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.65. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

