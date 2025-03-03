Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,362 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,890,000 after buying an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $176.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.94 and a 12 month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

