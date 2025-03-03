Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $28,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $171.09 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $147.13 and a one year high of $199.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

