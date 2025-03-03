Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.