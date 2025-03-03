Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,310 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $28,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 385,818 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,417,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,079 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 348,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $250,458.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,385.26. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,139 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $96.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

