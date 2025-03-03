Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $42,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLS opened at $55.03 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

