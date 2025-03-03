Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,757 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.25 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.