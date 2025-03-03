Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,348,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $148.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

