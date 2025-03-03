Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

NYSE CARR opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

