Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $847,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 76,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

