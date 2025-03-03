Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 27,168 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

