Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

GOLD opened at $17.74 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

