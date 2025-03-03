Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $96,012,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $258.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.41. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.