Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$63.89, with a volume of 331225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.44.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.02%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

