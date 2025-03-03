Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Up 37.9% in February

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares in the company, valued at $42,509,043.38. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,298 shares of company stock worth $16,740,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

