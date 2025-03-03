Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 268,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 561,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 812.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.