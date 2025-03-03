Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 268,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 561,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Forward Air
Forward Air Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 812.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.