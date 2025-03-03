Fourth Sail Capital LP Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fourth Sail Capital LP decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,808 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up 4.1% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

BAP stock opened at $182.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

