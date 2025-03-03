Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FOX to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. FOX has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

