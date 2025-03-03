Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of GUTS remained flat at $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 278,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,730. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $75.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. Fractyl Health has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 22,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $40,446.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,914.64. This represents a 12.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 90,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $165,569.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,218.78. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Featured Articles

