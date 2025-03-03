Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 961 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $102.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

