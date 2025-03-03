Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Franklin Financial Services

In related news, Director Gregory A. Duffey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.90 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,209.80. This trade represents a 14.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,060 shares of company stock valued at $103,816. 6.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $11,518,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 440,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.80. 10,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.41%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.