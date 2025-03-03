Freightways Group Ltd (FRW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on March 31st

Freightways Group Ltd (ASX:FRW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Freightways Group Price Performance
About Freightways Group
Express package, information management and waste destruction and renewal services
