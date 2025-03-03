FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $3.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.71.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.40 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Friday. Huber Research upgraded shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,553.17. The trade was a 80.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $35,090.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,446,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,445.40. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,861,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,411. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,676,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 365,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 132,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FuboTV by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FuboTV by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 434,406 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. FuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

