Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 56,500 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $390,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,581,969 shares in the company, valued at $52,391,405.79. This represents a 0.75 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.46. 1,203,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 million, a P/E ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

