Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 91.1% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTOOW remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

