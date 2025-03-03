G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Down 0.3 %

WILC stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.86.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

