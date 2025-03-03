Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,689,783 shares of company stock valued at $475,417,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $84.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

