Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.57. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.