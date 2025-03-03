Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 284,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 885,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 162,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,646 shares of company stock valued at $16,515,469. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
