Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 284,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 885,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 162,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,646 shares of company stock valued at $16,515,469. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $306.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

