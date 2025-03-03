Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 985.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 118,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,043 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $155.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $158.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

