Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 815 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

