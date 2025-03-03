Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $248.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.52 and its 200-day moving average is $259.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.