GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $335.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.40.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

