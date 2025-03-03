GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 75.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $335.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion and a PE ratio of 60.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.85 and a 200-day moving average of $306.36. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

