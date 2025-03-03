General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $252.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $239.87 and a 52 week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.