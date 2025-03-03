General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Raised by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $207.22 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $124.08 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average is $182.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

