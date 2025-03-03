Generation Development Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.

Generation Development Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Generation Development Group Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited engages in the marketing and management of life insurance and life investment products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management and Funds Administration, and Other Business. It also provides administration and management services to the Benefit Funds of Generation Life Limited, as well as administration services to institutional clients.

