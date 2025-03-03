Generation Development Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.
Generation Development Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.
Generation Development Group Company Profile
