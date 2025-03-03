Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $13.63. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 347,954 shares trading hands.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $139,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 762,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

