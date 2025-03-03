Gentry Private Wealth LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Gentry Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $102.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

